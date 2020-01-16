Provincial Govt forwards names for Sindh IG to federation

(@imziishan)

Provincial government on Thursday has forwarded names for the post of Sindh Inspector General to the federal government

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Provincial government on Thursday has forwarded Names for the post of Sindh Inspector General to the Federal government.According to details, the local administration has suggested names of Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Mushtaq Mehar and Kamran Fazal.Earlier, Sindh cabinet had approved the removal of Kaleem Imam as Sindh IG over his alleged non-cooperation with the provincial government.During an emergency meeting, CM Murad Ali Shah expressed that he would like to keep the police separate from the politics.

The police chief should refrain from giving political statements, he added.Reacting to the announcement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to go to court against the removal and transfer of Syed Kaleem Imam.PM Imran Khan telephoned Governor Sindh to discuss issue of IG transfer and directed him to take all stake holders into confidence.PTI Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said that government stands with IG Kaleem Imam and will not allow the Sindh government to do anything illegal.