Provincial Govt. Reshuffles 19 Senior Officers, Posted Against New Positions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:59 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Friday issued posting transfers of nineteen senior government officers including Deputy Commissioners and posted them against their new positions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Friday issued posting transfers of nineteen senior government officers including Deputy Commissioners and posted them against their new positions.

Special Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Abidullah BS-19 has been transferred and posted as Director General Local Government and Rural Development relieving Capt. (Rtd.) Mian Adil Iqbal who has been asked to report Establishment Department. Managing Director Elementary and Secondary education Motasim Billah Shah BS-19 has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary Local Government and Rural Development.

Director General, (Monitoring and Evaluation) P&D Department Muhammad Khalid BS-19 has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Buner relieving Said Nawab Khan who has been asked to report Establishment Department. Coordinator, PMRU office of Chief Secretary Shahid Mahmood Commissioner has been transferred and posted as Deputy Swabi relieving Salman Khan who has been asked to report Establishment Department.

Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Hamidur Rehman has been asked to report Establishment Department whereas Muhammad Arif-ll of Elementary and Secondary Education Department has been made Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan.

Deputy Secretary sports Muhammad Ali Khan has been transferred and posted as Assistant Deputy Commissioner Buner against the vacant post whereas ADC Bannu Kamran Khan has been posted as Deputy Secretary Sports. ADC Peshawar Mushtaq Hussain has been asked to report Establishment Department where as Ashfaq Khan-II Deputy Secretary Admn LG&RD has been made ADC Peshawar.

Muhammad Hassan Ahsan awaiting posting in Establishment Department has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf who has been made ADC Bannu.

Director Staff NIM Peshawar Akbar Ali has been transferred and posted as Director General Prosecution relieving Special Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs of additional charge. Additional Secretary Environment Department Shafiullah Khan has been transferred and psoted as Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan relieving Nauman Afzal Afridi who has been made Chief Economist P&D Department. Director Social Welfare has been asked to report Establishment Department.

