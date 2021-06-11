PSDP 2021-22: Around Rs 453m allocated for bridge construction at Kartarpur corridor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated a sum of around Rs 453 million for constructing a bridge at Zero Line of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

The allocation was part of the total amount of Rs 493.

849 million, earmarked for executing three new projects floated by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for the next financial year, said a document—a copy of which is availablewith APP.

Other schemes included construction of boundary wall at Hajj Complex Quetta with a cost of Rs 25.574 million, and another Hajj complex at Lahore for which Rs 15.365 million was allocated in the PSDP 2021-22.