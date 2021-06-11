UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSDP 2021-22: Around Rs 453m Allocated For Bridge Construction At Kartarpur Corridor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:01 PM

PSDP 2021-22: Around Rs 453m allocated for bridge construction at Kartarpur corridor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated a sum of around Rs 453 million for constructing a bridge at Zero Line of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

The allocation was part of the total amount of Rs 493.

849 million, earmarked for executing three new projects floated by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for the next financial year, said a document—a copy of which is availablewith APP.

Other schemes included construction of boundary wall at Hajj Complex Quetta with a cost of Rs 25.574 million, and another Hajj complex at Lahore for which Rs 15.365 million was allocated in the PSDP 2021-22.

Related Topics

Lahore Quetta Hajj Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Budget FY2021-22: Opposition creates rumpus during ..

4 minutes ago

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents budget 202 ..

39 minutes ago

Lao gov't warns against complacency as COVID-19 po ..

8 minutes ago

SC directs KP government to issue advertisement fo ..

13 minutes ago

Australia reports says carbon tariffs a thread to ..

13 minutes ago

IHC reserves verdict on naval club case

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.