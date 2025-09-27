Open Menu

PTA Propels Pakistan Towards Next-Generation Connectivity With Wi-Fi 7 Approval In 6 GHz Band

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 12:20 AM

PTA propels Pakistan towards Next-Generation connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 approval in 6 GHz band

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has granted approval for the adoption of Wi-Fi 7 and subsequent Wi-Fi generations within the 6 GHz band (5925–6425 MHz), in line with parameters earlier approved for Wi-Fi 6E.

This milestone positions Pakistan among the early adopters in Asia-Pacific, underscoring its commitment to digital innovation and leadership.

Wi-Fi 7 delivers ultra-high data rates, low latency, and robust reliability, enabling 8K streaming, AR/VR, and industrial automation. By easing congestion in legacy bands and reducing broadband delivery costs, it will strengthen connectivity for households, SMEs, campuses, healthcare, and smart cities.

This milestone underscores PTA’s commitment to bridging the digital divide, enhancing resilience, and advancing Pakistan’s inclusive digital economy.

