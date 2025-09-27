Interior Minister praises security forces for successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in Karak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the professional capabilities and bravery of Pakistan’s security forces following a successful operation against terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij in Karak.

According to details, security forces carried out a timely and decisive operation in Karak, eliminating 17 terrorists affiliated with the Khawarij group. The Interior Minister said the action thwarted the terrorists’ malicious designs and prevented major threats to peace and stability.

In a statement, Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tribute to the soldiers who played a crucial role in the operation, declaring that their sacrifices and courage deserve the highest recognition.

“I salute the brave personnel who ensured these terrorists met a humiliating end,” the Minister remarked.

He also prayed for the early recovery of three security personnel who sustained injuries during the operation, assuring that the entire nation stands firmly beside its armed forces. “The people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our security forces. Together, we will not allow terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij to find refuge in Pakistan,” he said.

The Interior Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue supporting the security agencies in their mission to eradicate terrorism and ensure lasting peace across the country.