World Tourism Day Celebrated In Taxila With Enthusiasm And Patriotism
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 12:40 AM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Taxila Museum on Friday hosted a vibrant celebration of World Tourism Day, aligning with the Chief Minister's Magnificent Punjab Initiative. The event, led by Archaeological Conservator Mr. Ali Gohar, drew in a diverse crowd of schoolchildren, tourists, interns from the CM Magnificent Punjab Tourism Internship Program, and local community members. A flag hoisting ceremony was held in the historic courtyard of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which houses nearly 7,000 Gandharan artifacts, symbolizing unity and patriotism.
The celebrations continued with an awareness walk that spread crucial messages about sustainable tourism, youth engagement, and cultural preservation.
The enthusiastic participation of interns and the local community highlighted Punjab's growing commitment to protecting its rich heritage and promoting tourism for future generations. Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Sikandar, attending as the special guest, praised the department's efforts in promoting tourism and heritage, emphasizing the government's practical steps to boost tourism, which will have far-reaching benefits.
On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Sikandar noted that Taxila is a center of special interest for both local and foreign tourists, with the Punjab government taking all possible steps to promote and improve tourism in the region.
