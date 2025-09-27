Open Menu

World Tourism Day Celebrated In Taxila With Enthusiasm And Patriotism

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 12:40 AM

World Tourism Day celebrated in Taxila with enthusiasm and patriotism

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Taxila Museum on Friday hosted a vibrant celebration of World Tourism Day, aligning with the Chief Minister's Magnificent Punjab Initiative. The event, led by Archaeological Conservator Mr. Ali Gohar, drew in a diverse crowd of schoolchildren, tourists, interns from the CM Magnificent Punjab Tourism Internship Program, and local community members. A flag hoisting ceremony was held in the historic courtyard of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which houses nearly 7,000 Gandharan artifacts, symbolizing unity and patriotism.

The celebrations continued with an awareness walk that spread crucial messages about sustainable tourism, youth engagement, and cultural preservation.

The enthusiastic participation of interns and the local community highlighted Punjab's growing commitment to protecting its rich heritage and promoting tourism for future generations. Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Sikandar, attending as the special guest, praised the department's efforts in promoting tourism and heritage, emphasizing the government's practical steps to boost tourism, which will have far-reaching benefits.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Sikandar noted that Taxila is a center of special interest for both local and foreign tourists, with the Punjab government taking all possible steps to promote and improve tourism in the region.

APP/ajq/378

Recent Stories

Sharjah International Narrator Forum concludes Sil ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum concludes Silver Jubilee

16 minutes ago
 DPM, Costa Rican FM resolve to enhance ties

DPM, Costa Rican FM resolve to enhance ties

14 minutes ago
 UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience i ..

UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience in Makran

1 hour ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreci ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates role of US for peace

1 hour ago
 UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, a ..

UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption

2 hours ago
 Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism ..

Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism potential at International In ..

1 hour ago
Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy i ..

Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy in Middle East

1 hour ago
 PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogu ..

PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogue: Huzaifa Rehman

1 hour ago
 SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominat ..

SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominated in murder case

1 hour ago
 'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to streng ..

'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management ..

Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management Force, Forest & Disability Law ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan desires peace with India: PM

Pakistan desires peace with India: PM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan