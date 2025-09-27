Circular debt sees major reduction due to govt efforts: State Minister for Power Abdul Rehman Kanju

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Power Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju has appreciated the performance of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), saying that the company’s team was making efforts to achieve its set targets while ensuring better facilitation of consumers through information technology and cutting-edge digital services.

According to a statement issued by HESCO spokesperson Saadiq Kubar on Friday, the minister expressed these views during his visit to Hyderabad where he held a meeting with officers at the Power Wing Colony Conference Hall and reviewed the CCMS.

The minister said that efforts were underway to improve the helpline and consumer service system. “It is clear that the burden of electricity theft would never be shifted upon taxpayers or bill paying consumers. Whatever needs to be done in this regard will be ensured,” he said, adding that the government was committed to resolving consumer’s issues.

He remarked that the way HESCO CEO and his team were regaining public trust, other distribution companies could also succeed by following the same approach. He expressed satisfaction over their performance and hoped that during his next visit, HESCO would have achieved its targets.

The minister highlighted that circular debt had significantly reduced due to the efforts of Sardar Owais Leghari and particularly the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

“If compared with previous years, there is a visible difference, and we are working to further improve the situation,” he added.

During the briefing, the HESCO Chief Faizullah Dihari informed the minister that the company was operating 53,448 distribution transformers, with a demand of 1,250 to 1,300 megawatts, catering to 1,263,301 consumers. He said 12 Customer Facilitation Centers had been established, AT&C losses had been reduced and tenders were being processed under the EPAID system.

He further mentioned that a paid internship program had been introduced for the first time in HESCO’s history, eight feeders had been made load-shedding free and open courts were being organized under the one-window facility.

Later, the minister of state planted a sapling in the colony premises. Chief Operating Officer Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) GSO Ramesh Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer Zaki Mukhtiar, Chief Engineer (PMU) Farha Deeba, Chief Engineer (Planning) Zulfiqar Ali Memon, DG HR & Admin Shafique Ahmed Memon, DG (Computer) Nadir Khushk, HESCO spokesperson Muhammad Saadiq Kubar and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.