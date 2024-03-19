PTI Approaches IHC To Hold Gathering In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 07:46 PM
) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted an application to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission to hold a political gathering in
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted an application to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission to hold a political gathering in Islamabad on March 30 at 10 PM.
The application was submitted by PTI leader Amir Mughal on Tuesday through Shere Afzal Marwat.
The pleader named the Secretary of the Interior, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and the IG of Islamabad as respondents in the application.
PTI requested the court to grant permission to hold the political gathering at any venue, including F-9 Park, D-Chowk, or a parade ground.
The petition urged the court to issue a restraining order against the respondents to prevent the blocking of roads and any actions against party workers.
Recent Stories
Radio Pakistan's channel continues to enrich Ramadan experience of listeners
Ex-NHL player Koltsov, boyfriend of Sabalenka, dead at 42: federation
France faces high-risk vote on EU-Canada free trade deal
Kohat police arrested 19 drug peddlers
AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for inmates
UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decade on record
Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones
Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles
Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium
DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors
AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging
ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts to fuel extremism; spokesman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Radio Pakistan's channel continues to enrich Ramadan experience of listeners37 seconds ago
-
Kohat police arrested 19 drug peddlers3 minutes ago
-
AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for inmates4 minutes ago
-
Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones4 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles4 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors9 minutes ago
-
AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging9 minutes ago
-
ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts to fuel extremism; spokesman7 minutes ago
-
IG Police inaugurates new trauma center building in Quetta police line7 minutes ago
-
AJK President advocates industrialization to tackle unemployment7 minutes ago
-
CDA closes all trails till Mrach 23rd7 minutes ago
-
PPP issues party tickets to candidates from Balochistan for Senate election7 minutes ago