Open Menu

PTI Approaches IHC To Hold Gathering In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 07:46 PM

PTI approaches IHC to hold gathering in Islamabad

) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted an application to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission to hold a political gathering in

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted an application to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission to hold a political gathering in Islamabad on March 30 at 10 PM.

The application was submitted by PTI leader Amir Mughal on Tuesday through Shere Afzal Marwat.

The pleader named the Secretary of the Interior, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and the IG of Islamabad as respondents in the application.

PTI requested the court to grant permission to hold the political gathering at any venue, including F-9 Park, D-Chowk, or a parade ground.

The petition urged the court to issue a restraining order against the respondents to prevent the blocking of roads and any actions against party workers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf March Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Radio Pakistan's channel continues to enrich Ramad ..

Radio Pakistan's channel continues to enrich Ramadan experience of listeners

37 seconds ago
 Ex-NHL player Koltsov, boyfriend of Sabalenka, dea ..

Ex-NHL player Koltsov, boyfriend of Sabalenka, dead at 42: federation

38 seconds ago
 France faces high-risk vote on EU-Canada free trad ..

France faces high-risk vote on EU-Canada free trade deal

40 seconds ago
 Kohat police arrested 19 drug peddlers

Kohat police arrested 19 drug peddlers

3 minutes ago
 AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for ..

AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for inmates

4 minutes ago
 UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decad ..

UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decade on record

4 minutes ago
Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles ..

Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones

4 minutes ago
 Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles

Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles

4 minutes ago
 Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation ..

Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium

9 minutes ago
 DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected munic ..

DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors

9 minutes ago
 AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging

AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging

9 minutes ago
 ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts to f ..

ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts to fuel extremism; spokesman

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan