PTI Believes In Uniform Uplift Of Province With Focus On Backward Areas: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:34 PM

PTI believes in uniform uplift of province with focus on backward areas: Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that PTI believed in uniform development of the province with special focus on uplift of backward areas in order to ensure sustainable development and resolution of issues pertaining to all segments and areas of the province.

While chairing a meeting with opposition MPAs in CM House here, Mahmood Khan stated that the developmental agenda of the incumbent government was focused on undertaking developmental initiatives keeping in view its significance and importance for the local citizens, the province as a whole. Political favoritism and unjust distribution of funds will not be tolerated. He assured the opposition members of Provincial Assembly that due importance will be given to their opinions with regard to the development projects in the province.

The chief minister was briefed in detail regarding issues and problems faced by the opposition MPAs in their respective Constituencies.

Mahmood Khan stated that separate meeting will be held for resolution of gas royalty issue in district Karak for which comprehensive and workable plan will be chalked out. Similarly mega project will be initiated in district Karak for provision of clean drinking water to local citizens. The chief minister principally agreed with the proposal of forming of ministerial committee for the resolution of the issues of district Karak and Kohat. The Chief Minister also stated that separate meeting will be held on the development projects in the newly merged districts in which detailed presentation will be given to MPAs of the concerned tribal districts so that they can play their vital role in the completion of these schemes.

He furthered said that a special meeting would also be held with regard to the developmental schemes of southern districts wherein strategy for the completion of priority projects will be discussed in detail.

