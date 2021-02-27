UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Candidate Commits To Work For Sindh Major Issues On Priority

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

PTI candidate commits to work for Sindh major issues on priority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s candidate for Senate elections from Sindh Saifullah Abro on Saturday said health, education and poverty were the big issues of the province and he would work for their resolution on priority after winning.

In an introductory meeting with journalists at Karachi Press Club (KPC) here the candidate, who belonged to Larkana, said that PTI would not only win senate polls but also Local Government elections from the Sindh province.

While alluding towards Pakistan People's Party (PPP), he said those who claimed Sindh as their land did not issue a single Senate ticket to contest as a candidate from here.

He claimed that the PPP would face defeat in the upcoming Senate elections.

PTI Karachi President and Members Provincial Assembly- Sindh Khurrum Sher Zaman and Jamal Siddiqui were also accompanied with him.

He further said that he did not want to blame anyone.

The senate candidate said that he would take journalists to Larkana so that they could see ground realities themselves.

PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman said those parties which had planned to destabilize economy of the country for not receiving National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) would face defeat.

He said PTI and its coalition partners' vote would be casted to their nominated candidates.

Khurrum said in past Asif Ali Zardari was kept on saying that Nawaz Sharif was a thief and now PPP was supporting him. 'Have you ever seen Asif Ali Zardari spoke about poor condition of health and education in the Sindh province," he asked.

They had only a motive to get NRO in corruption cases, he said adding that if they might receive NRO today, their attitude would be seen changed from the very moment.

The PTI Karachi President said they would not issue NRO to anyone and would fight for eradicating corruption.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Resolution Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Education Vote National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Larkana From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Lady Gaga’s stolen unharmed dogs return to polic ..

1 minute ago

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministry’s st ..

12 minutes ago

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultans by seven wick ..

17 minutes ago

SC will announce verdict on Presidential reference ..

28 minutes ago

Riyadh rejects US intelligence report about Crown ..

55 minutes ago

Senior citizens vaccination campaign continues its ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.