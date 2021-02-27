PTI candidate commits to work for Sindh major issues on priority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s candidate for Senate elections from Sindh Saifullah Abro on Saturday said health, education and poverty were the big issues of the province and he would work for their resolution on priority after winning.

In an introductory meeting with journalists at Karachi Press Club (KPC) here the candidate, who belonged to Larkana, said that PTI would not only win senate polls but also Local Government elections from the Sindh province.

While alluding towards Pakistan People's Party (PPP), he said those who claimed Sindh as their land did not issue a single Senate ticket to contest as a candidate from here.

He claimed that the PPP would face defeat in the upcoming Senate elections.

PTI Karachi President and Members Provincial Assembly- Sindh Khurrum Sher Zaman and Jamal Siddiqui were also accompanied with him.

He further said that he did not want to blame anyone.

The senate candidate said that he would take journalists to Larkana so that they could see ground realities themselves.

PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman said those parties which had planned to destabilize economy of the country for not receiving National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) would face defeat.

He said PTI and its coalition partners' vote would be casted to their nominated candidates.

Khurrum said in past Asif Ali Zardari was kept on saying that Nawaz Sharif was a thief and now PPP was supporting him. 'Have you ever seen Asif Ali Zardari spoke about poor condition of health and education in the Sindh province," he asked.

They had only a motive to get NRO in corruption cases, he said adding that if they might receive NRO today, their attitude would be seen changed from the very moment.

The PTI Karachi President said they would not issue NRO to anyone and would fight for eradicating corruption.