PTI Candidate Leads By 197 Votes In AJK Elections For LA-42 From Multan

Sun 25th July 2021 | 10:10 PM

PTI candidate leads by 197 votes in AJK elections for LA-42 from Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :At three polling stations in Multan district, PTI candidate was found leading the rivals in the AJK legislative assembly polls for LA-42 Kashmir Valley III, according to unofficial results announced by Returning Officer here Sunday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's candidate Muhammad Asim Sharif leading by 197 votes in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections for the constituency LA-42 Kashmir Valley III.

According to unofficial results, the PTI Candidate Muhammad Asim Sharif secured 500 votes while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Syed Shaukat Ali Shah got 303 votes and Pakistan People's Party candidate Hafeez Ahmed Butt got 134 votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of nine candidate were contesting the AJK election for constituency LA-42 Kashmir Valley III including Muhammad Asim Sharif (PTI), Syed Shaukat Ali Shah (PML (N), Hafeez Ahmed Butt (PPP), Rana Sarfraz Ahmed (MC), Saeed Ahmed Khan (JI), Syed Rameez Ali Shah (independent), Usman Zaffar Butt (independent), Ali Akbar (independent) and Wajid Ali Shah (independent).

The total registered votes for the constituency were 1482 in Multan and the election commission was set up three polling stations in the city where tight security arrangements were made by the district police to avoid any untoward incident.

However, the polling process remained peaceful till the closing.

