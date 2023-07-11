Open Menu

PTI Chairman's Sister Among 9 Booked Over Bogus Transfer Of 300 Kanals State Land

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has booked 9 persons including sister of PTI chief Imran Khan on charge of bogus deeds and fraudulent transfer of 300 kanals of state land in Jhang

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has booked 9 persons including sister of PTI chief Imran Khan on charge of bogus deeds and fraudulent transfer of 300 kanals of state land in Jhang. Naib Tehsildar and Patwari have been arrested in this case.

ACE spokesman said here on Tuesday that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sagheer Ahmad of Anti Corruption Police Jhang filed a complaint, contending that Mst. Uzma Khan wife of Ahmad Majeed Khan, who is sister of former PM Imran Khan, had got 300 Kanals of state land situated at Chak No.7/2 and Chak No.11/2 of Thal Janubi, Tehsil Athara Hazari, district Jhang allotted to different people through bogus deeds and fake mutations.

"Later, she got this land transferred in her name with fraud and undue influence during 2019 and 2021 when her family was enjoying power in the government".

"Mst. Uzma Khan is not resident of Jhang area whereas the state land has high market value as it is situated at the road side.

In this way, she in connivance of the officials of Revenue department inflicted colossal loss to the national kitty", the complainant added.

On this complaint, Anti Corruption police station Region Faisalabad registered a case against 9 accused including Uzman Khan, Muhammad Aslam Gull Patwari, Muhammad Afzal Saliyana Naib Tehsildar, Irfan Mehmood ADLR Athara Hazari, Muhammad Imtiaz SCO Land Record Center, Asif Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad Rajput, Khalid Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad Rajput, Bashir Ahmad son of Muhammad Hussain Gujjar and Kala Khan son of Feroz Khan under sections 409, 420, 468, 471 of PPC and 5/2/47 of PCA.

Later, the ACE team headed by Regional Director Anti Corruption Dr Bilal Nisar Saroya conducted raids and arrested Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Afzal Saliyana and Patwari Muhammad Aslam Gull. These accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress for arrest of remaining accused, spokesman added.

