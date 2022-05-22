UrduPoint.com

PTI Chief Wants Anarchy In Country: Ikhtiar Wali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2022 | 08:00 PM

PTI Chief wants anarchy in country: Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Provincial Spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Member of Provincial Assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikhtiar Wali on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan wanted anarchy in the country.

Responding to the call of long march by PTI Chief on May 25, Ikhtiar Wali said that PTI Chief was using people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his political and personal interests.

He was of the view that Imran Khan has stayed in KP Chief Minister House for the last few days in order to save himself from prison.

He said that Imran Khan would not be allowed to further use KP resources for his political achievements.

Ikhtiar Wali said the politics of Imran Khan was on the last stage that was why he was using innocent people of KP to sabotage the peace of Pakistan in the name of long marches and public meetings.

