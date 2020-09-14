PTI Deputy general secretary Hazara shot dead in Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy general secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hazara Division chapter Malik Tahir Iqbal along with his friend Monday was killed in a shooting in Haripur while two others sustained critical injuries.

According to the police sources, unidentified men opened fire on the vehicle of Malik Tahir Iqbal near the Kotera area where he died on the spot while two other people including his friend Gul Nawaz Mama and the driver sustained critical injuries where later Gul Nawaz could not survive and lost his life.

Former candidate of PTI for PK-42 Haripur Malik Tahir Iqbal along with his friends coming back home after offering Fatiha when they reached Jhari Kas unknown gunmen opened fire on the vehicle where Malik Tahir lost his life at the spot and his other friend died in the hospital.

Both injured were referred to Abbottabad after initial treatment where Gul Nawaz succumbed to gunshots wound.

After the incident political leadership of various parties including Peer Shabir Shah, Yousuf Ayub, MPA Faisal Zaman and others reached the hospital to inquire about the situation.

Ghazi police have registered a case against unknown persons and started an investigation, the funeral prayer of Malik Tahir Iqbal at Khalabat Haripur today at 5 pm.