UrduPoint.com

PTI Disobeys Court Orders By Marching Towards D-chowk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 12:40 AM

PTI disobeys court orders by marching towards D-chowk

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the Federal government had clearly informed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) about the Supreme Court orders allowing the party to hold its Azadi March protest in the H-9 and G-9 area of Islamabad.

However, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 25 disobeyed the court orders and asked PTI workers to march towards D-Chowk, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the prime target of PTI chairman was to gather up people at D-chowk to create chaos in Red Zone.

Minister said the top court had ordered the government to allow the PTI to hold rally between H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad but Imran Khan did not follow orders.

The government then used tear gas to stop the mob from entering D-chowk, he said, adding that the police force pushed back the armed mob.

Imran Khan had been urging PTI workers for more than a month to become violent during the so-called azadi march, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Supreme Court Police Rana SanaUllah Azadi March Red Zone March May Gas From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: Chief Minister

19 minutes ago
 US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Re ..

US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Request to Have Cuba at Summit o ..

22 minutes ago
 First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Const ..

First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Construction in Egypt - SCZONE

22 minutes ago
 Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: CM

40 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk par ..

Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk partnership

40 minutes ago
 Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor ..

Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor panel

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.