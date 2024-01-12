Open Menu

PTI Founder Moves LHC Against Rejection Of Nomination Papers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 06:54 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on Friday challenged the rejection of his nomination papers for two constituencies of the National Assembly in the Lahore High Court (LHC)

The PTI leader, through his legal team, filed two separate petitions against the rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly constituencies, NA-122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali).

The petitions stated that the returning officers and appellate tribunals had rejected the nomination papers contrary to the facts in both constituencies. The court was requested to set aside the decisions of the returning officers and tribunals and allow the PTI founder to contest elections.

