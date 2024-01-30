Open Menu

PTI Founder Urges IHC To Reinstate Defence Right In Toshakhana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 09:10 PM

PTI founder urges IHC to reinstate defence right in Toshakhana

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder has challenged the decision of the Accountability Court to terminate his defence rights in the Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder has challenged the decision of the Accountability Court to terminate his defence rights in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI founder, in his plea submitted with the IHC on Tuesday, contended that the AC unjustly revoked the right to a defence.

Requesting the court to declare the decision made on January 29 by the Accountability Court, the petitioner urged the court to reinstate his right to a defence.

