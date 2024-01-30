PTI Founder Urges IHC To Reinstate Defence Right In Toshakhana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 09:10 PM
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder has challenged the decision of the Accountability Court to terminate his defence rights in the Toshakhana case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder has challenged the decision of the Accountability Court to terminate his defence rights in the Toshakhana case.
The PTI founder, in his plea submitted with the IHC on Tuesday, contended that the AC unjustly revoked the right to a defence.
Requesting the court to declare the decision made on January 29 by the Accountability Court, the petitioner urged the court to reinstate his right to a defence.
Recent Stories
Court extends bail of PTI fouder, Bushra Bibi in different cases
Four died, six injured in Sibi blast
ECP Issues notices to political parties, candidates over violations election cod ..
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping
PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FPCCI, ICCI delegation meet caretaker interior minister2 minutes ago
-
Court extends bail of PTI fouder, Bushra Bibi in different cases2 minutes ago
-
Four died, six injured in Sibi blast2 minutes ago
-
ECP Issues notices to political parties, candidates over violations election code2 minutes ago
-
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah19 minutes ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects19 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region19 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition19 minutes ago
-
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital19 minutes ago
-
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region25 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad13 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case13 minutes ago