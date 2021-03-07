UrduPoint.com
PTI Gets Mandate For Eliminating Corruption: Shahzad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 09:50 PM

PTI gets mandate for eliminating corruption: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said that the nation has given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government for eliminating corruption from the society.

The ruling party was carrying out accountability process against the corrupt elements without any discrimination, he said in an interview with ptv. He said the people would never come out from their houses for all those politicians who found involved in looting national money.

Commenting on recent Senate elections, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said the government has made efforts for holding Senate elections in a transparent manner.

In a reply to a question about upset in results of Senate elections, he said leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party had used unfair mechanism to win seat for Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Appreciating the leadership of ruling party, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in moral values rather in politics of powers. He made it clear that PTI government would continue struggle to root out corruption from the society.

