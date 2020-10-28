PTI govt is business-friendly, CM tells LCCI delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) led by its President Mian Tariq Misbah-ur-Rehman called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters about the traders and industrialists.

The Chief Minister assured to early resolve the problems and said PTI government was business-friendly as it was ensuring ease of doing business to promote trade and industry.

The LCCI's one-window operation model would be extended to industrial estates and abolishing of the annual fee of Hajj and Umrah tour operators would be reviewed. The water tariff issue would also be solved and the committee under Commissioner Lahore would be reactivated to resolve the problems of the commercial markets.

Traders would also be given representation in this committee, he added.

Usman Buzdar announced to construct new parking plazas in Lahore and asked the traders community to identify land for this purpose. The Chief Minister said he was saddened over losses of traders due to Hafeez Centre fire and steps would be taken for compensation of losses in the light of recommendations of a committee constituted for this purpose.

The consultation process would continue and problems of small traders would be resolved on a priority basis, concluded the CM.

LCCI's senior vice president Muhammad Nasir Hameed, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Ch, member Shahrukh Jamal and secretary industries were also present.