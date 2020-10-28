UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Is Business-friendly, CM Tells LCCI Delegation

Sumaira FH 37 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

PTI govt is business-friendly, CM tells LCCI delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) led by its President Mian Tariq Misbah-ur-Rehman called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters about the traders and industrialists.

The Chief Minister assured to early resolve the problems and said PTI government was business-friendly as it was ensuring ease of doing business to promote trade and industry.

The LCCI's one-window operation model would be extended to industrial estates and abolishing of the annual fee of Hajj and Umrah tour operators would be reviewed. The water tariff issue would also be solved and the committee under Commissioner Lahore would be reactivated to resolve the problems of the commercial markets.

Traders would also be given representation in this committee, he added.

Usman Buzdar announced to construct new parking plazas in Lahore and asked the traders community to identify land for this purpose. The Chief Minister said he was saddened over losses of traders due to Hafeez Centre fire and steps would be taken for compensation of losses in the light of recommendations of a committee constituted for this purpose.

The consultation process would continue and problems of small traders would be resolved on a priority basis, concluded the CM.

LCCI's senior vice president Muhammad Nasir Hameed, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Ch, member Shahrukh Jamal and secretary industries were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Hajj Business Punjab Water Nasir Market Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.