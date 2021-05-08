PTI leader expresses hope that re-polling to be ordered in NA-249

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the the bye-poll in NA 249 Karachi West was stolen and expressed hope that re-polling will be ordered for this constituency.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the the bye-poll in NA 249 Karachi West was stolen and expressed hope that re-polling will be ordered for this constituency.

Talking to media outside the NA 249 Returning Officer at GCT College here Saturday, flanked by PTI candidate Amjad Afridi, MPA Saeed Afridi and others he said same thing happened in PS 88 and NA 249, said a statement on Saturday.

He said a party that was at the seventh place was fraudulently made winner.

PPP was not in the winning run, he added, all manipulation was held after 10 p.m.

PTI candidate for bye-election in NA-249, Amjad Afridi said a representative of PPP and two other candidates were sitting inside while all other parties have boycotted.

He said Form 46 was not given to them on which the candidates boycotted the polls.

He said these parties believe in poll rigging and they run away when we talk about electronic voting machines.