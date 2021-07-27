PTI leader Mina Leghari announces to shun US citizenship for general elections

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mrs Mina Jafar Leghari, the wife PTI MNA Sardar Jafar Khan Leghari, announced here Tuesday to surrender her US citizenship to contest next general elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference at her residence along with other party leaders and workers at Jampur, Mina Jafar Leghari said that PTI has secured historic victory in AJK elections was a symbol of trust of the Kashmiris on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that her husband Sardar Jafar Khan Leghari was part of PTI and their local political alliance with veteran politician Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak would remain intact.

She said that Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak has made it clear that Leghari-Dareshak alliance would remain strong. She said that Leghari group politics was like an open book and it remained adhered to golden principles of piety, services, truthfulness and honesty throughout its 65 years long political history. She said that Leghari family always played important role in national politics and they love their people in Dera Ghazi Khan division from Ramak to Shahwali and people have always extended their support to Leghari family.