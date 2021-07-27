UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Mina Leghari Announces To Shun US Citizenship For General Elections

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

PTI leader Mina Leghari announces to shun US citizenship for general elections

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mrs Mina Jafar Leghari, the wife PTI MNA Sardar Jafar Khan Leghari, announced here Tuesday to surrender her US citizenship to contest next general elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference at her residence along with other party leaders and workers at Jampur, Mina Jafar Leghari said that PTI has secured historic victory in AJK elections was a symbol of trust of the Kashmiris on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that her husband Sardar Jafar Khan Leghari was part of PTI and their local political alliance with veteran politician Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak would remain intact.

She said that Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak has made it clear that Leghari-Dareshak alliance would remain strong. She said that Leghari group politics was like an open book and it remained adhered to golden principles of piety, services, truthfulness and honesty throughout its 65 years long political history. She said that Leghari family always played important role in national politics and they love their people in Dera Ghazi Khan division from Ramak to Shahwali and people have always extended their support to Leghari family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Wife Dera Ghazi Khan Alliance Jampur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Citizenship Gold Family From Love

Recent Stories

Sale of animals worth Rs. 55 Million reported thro ..

11 minutes ago

Khalifa University’s lab uses remote sensing obs ..

16 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 194.8 million, d ..

1 hour ago

Holiday declared in PP-38 Sialkot for by-polls on ..

57 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

57 minutes ago

Estonian Women's Fencing Team Wins Epee Tournament ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.