PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation issue

NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf insists that he will meet the PTI leaders separately one-by-one.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoin/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2022) The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) held meeting with Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to discuss their resignation verification issue.

The PTI leaders met him at his chamber for the said issue.

The development took place at the moment when talks are being held regarding PTI's return to the assembly.

The latest reports say that former NA speaker Asad Qaiser is leading the PTI delegation while senior PTI leaders Qasim Soori, Amir Dogar, Amjad Niazi and Faheem Khan ars also part of the delegation.

Amir Dogar, the PTI's Chief Whip, contacted the NA speaker and asked him to meet the PTI delegation.

NA Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf welcomed them to meet him, saying that dialogues are the only solution in a parliamentary democracy.

He, however, said that verification of their resignation would still be subject to one-by-one meetings.

Earlier, the NA speaker said that the PTI delegation asked for a meeting today at 11:30am.

"Dogar told me that some PTI leaders want meeting regarding their resignations; however, I told him that I would meet all of them separately and not in groups," said Ashraf.