PTI leaders term federal budget as poor friendly

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Minority wing Krishan Sharma and President of Traders Association Aslam Qaimkhani Saturday termed the Federal budget 2021-22 as poor friendly and acceptable for all segments of life.

In a statement, they said the budget was first of kind which have been hailed by the business community, farmers and labour organizations.

They said the special attention was also given to the development schemes in Sindh province particularly establishment of Agriculture university in Umerkot which would be highly beneficial for the people of Tharparkar and Umerkot.

They said the huge amount had also been earmarked for construction of roads.