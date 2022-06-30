UrduPoint.com

PTI Leadership Sindh Grieved Over Senator's Mother Demise

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Former governor Sindh Imran Ismail along-with former federal minister Muhammad Mian Soomro, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Vice President of PTI Haleem Adil Shaikh and others Thursday expressed condolence over the sad demise mother of Senator Saifullah, who died few days ago

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Former governor Sindh Imran Ismail along-with former Federal minister Muhammad Mian Soomro, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Vice President of PTI Haleem Adil Shaikh and others Thursday expressed condolence over the sad demise mother of Senator Saifullah, who died few days ago.

Imran Ismail and others stayed at Insaf House Larkana for some time and condoled with Senator Saifullah Abro, Samiullah Abro and other family members.

They also offered Fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

On this occasion, PTI leaders Adnan Ismail, Ali Junejo, Imran Qureshi, Sardar Rajab Shahani, Babar Chandio, Haji Abdul Razzaq Memon, Aminullah Khan, Ahmad Ali Jamal, Niaz Leghari and others were also present.

