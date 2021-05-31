PTI legislator address environmental degradation through well maintained civic facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Cognizant of the fact that poor sanitation, faulty water supply lines, broken streets and filthy atmosphere do contribute towards environmental degradation with severe implications on physical as well as mental well being of the masses, PTI parliamentarian Arsalan Taj Ghumman has taken upon himself to address the issue on sustainable basis.

It is through active involvement of people belonging to his constituency PS 102 - Karachi (East) that the young enterprising MPA can be witnessed personally supervising removal of unauthorized garbage dumps, turning them into green spots and also ensuring repair / reconstruction of streets and roads that too after getting the under ground leaking sewage and potable water supply lines duly plugged.

The work otherwise considered to be responsibility of local government, hold absolute relevance for the residents of the concerned localities as a gradual change can be actually felt.

"I feel breathing easy and no more a cause of difficulty or discomfort as i am no more inhaling dust," said Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Shanti Nagar off Gulshan e Iqbal where recent work has changed the surroundings and atmosphere.

The senior citizen sounded right as according to a recent Karachi wide survey dust from poorly maintained roads, also leading towards traffic congestion and vehicular emissions, was registered as a significant contributor to atmospheric pollution in the port city.

It must also not be of any surprise that open burning of refuse and garbage further add to the miseries of the citizens, particularly those already suffering from asthma and associated allergies.

The MPA talking to APP said more than 50 different local level development projects are underway in his constituency, mainly spread across Gulshan e Iqbal, through the funds provided by the Federal government.

"This basically falls under the purview of the local government which, however, owning to reasons has been rendered dormant by provincial authorities," alleged the PTI MPA.

About proper supervision and maintenance of the development work, Ghumman said residents' committees have been constituted in every concerned locality so that they may not only oversee the development projects but also have a say in keeping these intact, ensuring that no destruction is caused.

"For each road project all concerned civic agencies, specifically water and sewerage department, have been particularly asked to complete needed underground work, as digging of the roads/streets/lanes will not be allowed once the work is completed," said the public representative.

Emphasizing that special effort is being made by him to create a sense of ownership among the citizens, he said they themselves would ensure that the critically needed development work in their vicinity is not damaged or hampered.

About his contribution related to PM's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan, MPA Arsalan Taj Ghumman said it is not only that abandoned and wasted parts are being converted into "Green and Clean Corners but equal attention is paid to get these planted with indigenous species suitable to local weather and easily maintainable.

To another query, he said four new parks are in process of the being developed at the designated sites, with equal attention towards the need for children, senior citizens andalso physically challenged individuals.