UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Ministers Express Annoyance Over ECP’s Press Release Against PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:45 PM

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press release against PM

Fawad Chaudhary clarifies that PM Imran Khan and PTI respect ECP and they all want to see it more strong, saying that he [the PM] just wants that the government and ECP should go together to development a mechanism to get rid of “rigging” and to ensure fair and free elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2021) Federal Ministers on Friday expressed annoyance over Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for issuing press release against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary and Senator elect-Barrister Ali Zafar said that they did not like “press release” of Election Commission against the PM.

Fawad Chaudhary said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI respect ECP and all other state institutions.

“There is no reality that PTI will stage protest in front of ECP by tomorrow. ECP is a state institution while PM and PTI both revere all the state institutions,” said Chaudhary while defending position of his leader and the party.

But he told the ECP that the state institutions should show independence rather than issuing press releases.

“Issuing a press release against PM’s stance is nothing but irresponsible,” he added.

The Minister for Science and Technology said that PM just said that the responsibility to make elections free and fair was not fulfilled in the Senate elections held on Wednesday.

“I think nothing is there to be worried about and measures need to be taken,” he added.

“PM just meant that the government and ECP should work together to development mechanism to get rid of rigging and ensure free and fair elections and that’s all,” said Chaudhary.

“I assure CEC and members that we all want to see you strong,” he clarified.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz has said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party want transparent elections to strengthen democracy in the country.

Syed Shibli Faraz said it is unfortunate that Pakistan People's Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz nurtured the politics of money and corruption in Pakistan, which adversely affected morality of the nation. He said recent Senate elections have vindicated our stance that horse-trading is undertaken in the polling process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Technology Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Independence Ali Zafar Money Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

5 minutes ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

35 minutes ago

Two dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad ..

31 minutes ago

AIOU issues provisional certificates for spring 20 ..

33 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

33 minutes ago

UN Calls on ASEAN States to Leverage Myanmar Milit ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.