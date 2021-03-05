PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press release against PM

(@fidahassanain)

Fawad Chaudhary clarifies that PM Imran Khan and PTI respect ECP and they all want to see it more strong, saying that he [the PM] just wants that the government and ECP should go together to development a mechanism to get rid of “rigging” and to ensure fair and free elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2021) Federal Ministers on Friday expressed annoyance over Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for issuing press release against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary and Senator elect-Barrister Ali Zafar said that they did not like “press release” of Election Commission against the PM.

Fawad Chaudhary said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI respect ECP and all other state institutions.

“There is no reality that PTI will stage protest in front of ECP by tomorrow. ECP is a state institution while PM and PTI both revere all the state institutions,” said Chaudhary while defending position of his leader and the party.

But he told the ECP that the state institutions should show independence rather than issuing press releases.

“Issuing a press release against PM’s stance is nothing but irresponsible,” he added.

The Minister for Science and Technology said that PM just said that the responsibility to make elections free and fair was not fulfilled in the Senate elections held on Wednesday.

“I think nothing is there to be worried about and measures need to be taken,” he added.

“PM just meant that the government and ECP should work together to development mechanism to get rid of rigging and ensure free and fair elections and that’s all,” said Chaudhary.

“I assure CEC and members that we all want to see you strong,” he clarified.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz has said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party want transparent elections to strengthen democracy in the country.

Syed Shibli Faraz said it is unfortunate that Pakistan People's Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz nurtured the politics of money and corruption in Pakistan, which adversely affected morality of the nation. He said recent Senate elections have vindicated our stance that horse-trading is undertaken in the polling process.