PTI Must Respect Institutions, Says Ex PM Gilani

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PTI must respect institutions, says ex PM Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and PPP parliamentary leader in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must show some respect for state institutions.

While talking to newsmen at the mausoleum of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed on the 70th Urs celebrations of his grandfather Syed Sadruddin Gilani, he said the PTI leaders praise institutions when situations or decisions go in their favour but start criticizing when things go against them, adding that this could not go on.

The PPP leader said that talks of democracy did not suit PTI leaders as everyone knew what they had done at the PPP public meeting held on party's Yom-e-Tasees in Multan.

Gilani said while Toshakhana case against Imran Khan was yet to be decided, he and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari were still facing court hearings. PML-leaders were also appearing before the courts, he added.

To a question, Gilani rubbished the idea that PTI was being subjected to political victimization. Rather, it was PPP that faced victimization during PTI tenure, he added.

