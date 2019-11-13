UrduPoint.com
PTI Ready To Serve Common Masses, Resolving National Issues:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary On Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:19 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehrikh-e -Insaf (PTI) was in reality the party of common people and remained always ready for the welfare of masses and resolving the national issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehrikh-e -Insaf (PTI) was in reality the party of common people and remained always ready for the welfare of masses and resolving the national issues.

Talking to a private news channel she said the nation is mature enough and knows the sincerity of the Prime Minister Imran Khan that was the reason they rejected the other parties in general elections 2018.

While criticizing Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's so-called Azadi march she said he needed to show political maturity as protests and sit-ins were not solution of resolving the important issues.

"Maulana knows that he could not achieve his goals from the lockdown as his politics was rejected by the people in the general election 2018 but he is just trying to discontinue the accountability process," she remarked.

She further said it is a diplomatic victory of Pakistan that International community has taken notice of human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

She said all political parties must stand united with the government just to meet the national issues and be focused to use the fora of parliament to address the matters.

