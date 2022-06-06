PTI responsible for fragile economy: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail said on Sunday that in previous tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) economy was stable and there was no debt issues.

Due to poor policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) country faced debt in economy, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that since from Liaqat Ali Khan era and till before Imran Khan, total loan taken by all former prime ministers was 25 billion dollars, however, Imran Khan alone has taken 20 billion Dollars loan. He has put country on stake.

He said current situation of the country was because of ex prime minister Imran Khan's commitment with International Monterrey Fund (IMF).

Miftah said Imran Khan was blaming current government instead of admitting their flaws. Current situation of the country was because of PTI's incompetency and not working on pipelines, terminals and power plants.

Minister told that current government has saved country from getting default while PTI members were still taking salaries from the Parliament even after resignation, they were taking all their perks but not attending Parliament, Miftah said.

Federal Minister said making any university in red zone area was a matter of extreme security, PTI has made fake commitments with masses.