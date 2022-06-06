UrduPoint.com

PTI Responsible For Fragile Economy: Miftah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 12:40 AM

PTI responsible for fragile economy: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail said on Sunday that in previous tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) economy was stable and there was no debt issues.

Due to poor policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) country faced debt in economy, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that since from Liaqat Ali Khan era and till before Imran Khan, total loan taken by all former prime ministers was 25 billion dollars, however, Imran Khan alone has taken 20 billion Dollars loan. He has put country on stake.

He said current situation of the country was because of ex prime minister Imran Khan's commitment with International Monterrey Fund (IMF).

Miftah said Imran Khan was blaming current government instead of admitting their flaws. Current situation of the country was because of PTI's incompetency and not working on pipelines, terminals and power plants.

Minister told that current government has saved country from getting default while PTI members were still taking salaries from the Parliament even after resignation, they were taking all their perks but not attending Parliament, Miftah said.

Federal Minister said making any university in red zone area was a matter of extreme security, PTI has made fake commitments with masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Red Zone Monterrey Sunday Muslim All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

15 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

1 day ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

1 day ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

1 day ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.