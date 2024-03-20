Open Menu

PTI Seeks To Downgrade Pakistan's Global Image: Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 11:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) wants to de-fame and de-brand Pakistan under the guise of election rigging.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that although the prime minister had clearly invited the opposition for charter of reconciliation to remove the concerns through dialogue instead of anarchy.

The opposition should channel their concerns about the election rigging into constructive parliamentary efforts for transparent electoral reforms instead of conducting protests.

