PTI To Approach ECP For MPA Zia Abbas Shah's Disqualification

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:59 PM

PTI to approach ECP for MPA Zia Abbas Shah's disqualification

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Tando Allahyar's district president Ali Ahmed Palh advocate on Wednesday said that Pakistan People's Party's MPA Zia Abbas Shah had concealed assets in declaration of asset form submitted before Election Commission of Pakistan therefore he should be disqualified as member of Sindh Assembly

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Tando Allahyar's district president Ali Ahmed Palh advocate on Wednesday said that Pakistan People's Party's MPA Zia Abbas Shah had concealed assets in declaration of asset form submitted before Election Commission of Pakistan therefore he should be disqualified as member of Sindh Assembly.

Addressing a press conference along with other PTI leaders here at Hyderabad press club, Ali Palh advocate Sayed Zia Abbas Shah s/o Ali Nawaz Shah had contested election from Sindh Assembly's PS-60 Tando Allahyar but he had concealed several assets in his nomination papers submitted with Election Commission of Pakistan.

The law is settled that a person who offers himself for election to the seat of the parliament or a Assembly is required to fulfill the qualifications as laid down under Article 62 and 63, Ali Palh said and added that Zia Shah had concealed several properties including his flat in Dubai and agriculture land in different areas of Sindh.

The PTI leader said he would submit applications in Election Commission of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency, National Accountability Bureau and all relevant forms to de-seat Sayed Zia Abbas Shah as he ceases to be truthful and sagacious under Article 62 (1) (f) of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said first of all he would submit applications to the proper forums like ECP and other organizations and afterward he would file a constitutional petition against Sayed Zia Abbas Shah.

During the press conference, Ali Palh also distributed detailed documentary proofs of the properties of MPA Zia Abbas Shah which he alleged that Shah had concealed in declaration of asset form submitted with ECP.

