PTI to be in leading role in alliance with like-minded in Sindh: SAPM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Arbab Ghulam Rahim Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would be in leading role in alliance with the like minded in Sindh, whether an alliance for the Local Bodies or next general elections and anyone who wanted to join this alliance would be welcomed.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists after meeting with the chief of Sindh United Party Jallal Mehmood Shah at his residence here.

He said that two years were left in holding the next general elections and his party wanted to take along all.

He observed that COVID-19 had affected everyone in the last two years but whenever any work started, the Sindh government imposed the most severe lockdown.

"Coronavirus is the same in the whole country and no other provincial government imposes such strict restrictions but the Sindh government does it deliberately," he added.

The SAPM was of the view that whenever the Sindh government wanted, the situation of COVID-19 deteriorated in the province.

He said that the Federal government said not to impose severe lockdown because it affected people's businesses and economy, but the Sindh government did not agree.

He said that despite the situation of coronavirus last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan ensured the provision of financial assistance to the deserving sections through the 'Ehsaas Kafaalat' program in a transparent manner.

Referring to the people arrested in the Bahria Town Karachi incident of June 06, 2021, Arbab said that he would present his recommendations in that regard to the prime minister and would request that the incident be investigated by the federal agencies. Although the law enforcement agencies had warned ahead of time of the protest of June 06, 2021, that the situation could worsen, but the provincial government did not take any action, he added.

Arbab said "We will try to take it all together and all the issues will be resolved through understanding." He told a questioner that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made the country's economy stronger. Pakistan had found a courageous and honest leader like Imran Khan and we should support him, he added.

He told another questioner that he had no complaint with PML-F Chief Pir Pagara and he would also meet with him.

Arbab said that he had joined the PTI himself and he had no complaints with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) or Pir Pagara. He would play a role as the bridge between the PTI and GDA to further improve the mutual coordination between his party and GDA, the SAPM added.

He said that he would pay surprise visits to the federal departments in Sindh, to improve the efficiency of the departments.

He told another questioner that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given him the task to develop coordination with like-minded people in Sindh and also further organize the party as well as convince more people to join the party.