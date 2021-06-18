PTI to hold LB polls three months after coming into power in AJK: Barrister Sultan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold the Local Bodies Elections in the State, exactly three months after coming into power in AJK to materialize the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, who believes in empowering all segments of the masses at the grass roots level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold the Local Bodies Elections in the State, exactly three months after coming into power in AJK to materialize the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, who believes in empowering all segments of the masses at the grass roots level.

President PTI AJK and former Prime Minister of the State Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch. said this while addressing a mammoth meeting of PTI workers here Friday to receive the new comers in the Party's ranks.

On this occasion, former Judge of AJK High Court and ex-Chairman AJK Accountability Bureau Muhammad Younis Tahir Advocate announced to join the PTI along with hundreds of his associates from local Mughal Tribe, besides others.

All the office bearers and members of the Women Wing of PML-N Mirpur led by its President Mrs. Naeem-un-Nisa along with their companions also announced to join PTI on the occasion.

The ceremony was also addressed among others by Muhammad Younis Tahir Advocate, Ghulam Rasool Awami, Haji Iftikhar Khadim, Professor Afzal Mirza, Muhammad Zaman Mughal, Sardar Jameel Sadiq Advocate and the PTI candidates including Ch. Arshad Hussain from LA-4 Mirpur, Ch. Azhar Sadiq from LA-1 Dadyal and Ch. Ikhlaq Hussain, Candiate from Sehnsa, constituency of Kotli District.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that Imran Khan believed in speedy development and progress of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the freedom of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from forced and unlawful occupation of India. He said that Azad Jammu Kashmir would be made a true base camp of Kashmir freedom struggle to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

Regarding speedy development and progress of AJK, Barrister Sultan said that Muzaffarabad-Mirpur motorway would be constructed besides establishing special economic zone in Mirpur under CPEC as both of the gigantic projects have been included in the CPEC projects by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sultan said that AJK would be made the hub of tourism since the scenic AJK state is enriched with huge potential of tourism and hydel-power resources. He said that since AJK was enjoying massive potential of basic economic resources, the PTI on coming to power, would utilize these economic resources and the promotion of tourism industry besides establishing scores of hydel-power projects. He underlined that 30.6 MW Jagran Hydel-Power Project in Muzaffarabad division was contributing Rs. 600-700 million to the State's exchequer.

Barrister Sultan said that the advent of CPEC projects in the industrial sector in Mirpur would open new vistas of jobs for unemployed, educated, skilled and unskilled youth in various disciplines.

Referring to the local longstanding issues of Mirpur, Barrister Sultan said that rest of lake city of Mirpur will be supplied with Sui gas on priority basis besides completion of abandoned gigantic projects of Mirpur-Islamgarh Bridge and Mirpur Greater Water Supply and Sewerage Projects.

Sultan said that those officials and other corrupt elements belonging to the sitting ruling junta would be tried under the law through naked accountability process on corruption and inordinate delay in both of the abandoned Mirpur-Islamgarh Bridge and Mirpur Greater Water Supply Scheme.

Welcoming Younis Tahir Advocate, ex-AJK SE Judge and former Chairman AJK Accountability Bureau and his associates besides other newcomers in the PTI ranks, Barrister Sultan expressed the hope that they would make the Party successful in the scheduled July 25 AJK General Elections through their best capabilities and skills being the elders of their respective tribes and communities among the masses as whole.