PTI wins further seats in Punjab Assembly by-polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday obtained further seats of Punjab Assembly in by-elections held in 20 Constituencies.

As per unofficial results issued by the ECP, PTI's candidate Hassan Malik won Khushab-II, PP-83 constituency seat by securing 50,749 votes against the independent candidate Muhammad Asif Malik who could get 43,587 votes.

PML-N candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmad won PP-7, Rawalpindi-II seat by securing 68,906 votes against PTI's Muhammad Shabir Awan who obtained 68,857 votes.

PTI candidate Muhammad Amir Iqbal Shah secured victory from PP-224 Lodhran-I by obtaining 69,881 votes, while PML-N candidate Zawar Hussain Warraich secured 56,214 votes.

PTI candidate Irfan Ullah Niazi won the constituency of PP-90 Bhakkar-II by obtaining 77,865 votes, while the PML-N candidate Saeed Akbar Nawani secured 66,513 votes.

PTI's Ali Afzal Sahi won the seat from PP-97 Faisalabad-I by securing 67,002 votes while PML-N's Muhammad Ajmal obtained 54,266 votes.

PML-N candidate Muhammad Sibtain Raza won the seat of PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI by obtaining 59,679 votes while the PTI's Yasir Arfat Khan could secure 51,232 votes.

PTI candidate Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan secured victory from PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V by securing 46,096 votes, while PML-N candidate Syeda Zehra Basit Bukhari obtained 36,401 votes.

PTI candidate Khurram Shahzad Virk won PP-140 Sheikhupura-VI by securing 50,166 votes against PML-N's Mian Khalid Mehmood who obtained 32,105 votes.