PTI’s founding member Najeeb Haroon resigns as MNA

Najeeb Haroon tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a protest to his failure to improve his constituency from where he was elected and his hometown Karachi till to date since he came into power in general elections of 2018.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2020) A major setback to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-Insaaf and Prime Minister Imran Khan as the last founding father of the party’s first executive committee MNA Muhammad Najeeb Haroon resigned here on Saturday.

He tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that there had been 20 months in power and neither he was able to improve his constituency nor his hometown. In his good conscience, he cannot justify being in the current position.

Muhammad Najeeb Haroon who was Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from NA-256 Karachi is one of the founding members of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf. He is NED alumni and graduate of American Oregon State University.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: It’s with a heavy heart that I’ve tendered my resignation from the @NAofPakistan to PM @ImranKhanPTI. It’s been 20 months and have not been able to improve either my constituency nor my hometown #Karachi and in good conscience can not justify being in this position,”

Just few hours ago, Najeeb Haroon rejected the news aired by a leading news channel that he did not resign but soon after that announced his resignation.

He said that he would still love to be part of PTI—what he called his love, and expressed confidence and satisfaction in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that he can take Pakistan to new height.

“As the only surviving founding father of the first executive committee I would still be part of my beloved party @PTIofficial till my last breath. I also strongly believe in the capable leadership of @ImranKhanPTI and that he can take #Pakistan to new heights,”.

After his resignation, no reaction came so far from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf and from other leaders of the party including Prime Minister Imran Khan.