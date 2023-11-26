PTV has come long way during past 59 years: Solangi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Sunday that Pakistan Television, the national broadcaster of Pakistan had come a long way during past 59 years.

This he said while delivering his speech at PTV's 59th anniversary celebration ceremony here.

Congratulating the employees of ptv on the 59th anniversary of the founding of Pakistan Television, Murtaza Solangi said 59 years ago in Lahore, his teacher Aslam Azhar started broadcast of PTV transmission by pitching a tent in the lawn of an old building.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi himself had been a broadcaster and journalist, who had seen this journey himself, Murtaza Solangi remarked.

Appreciating the performance of the caretaker set up of Punjab, he said due to the changes in Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi was now looking like a benefactor to everyone. He said that Punjab had witnessed so many changes during his tenure as he would become "Sher Shah Suri" of the province.