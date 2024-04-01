Open Menu

PU Confucius Institute Organises Certificate Distribution Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PU Confucius Institute organises certificate distribution ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Punjab University Confucius Institute has organized MINISO scholarship award,

CIPU certificates distribution ceremony to the students who successfully passed

HSK Chinese language levels, and orientation of new students.

On this occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Host Director of

PU Confucius Institute Prof Dr Shafique-Ur-Rehman, Vice President of MINISO

Company in Pakistan Mr Li Dong, Vice President of Lahore Overseas Chinese

Association Miss He-yubing and students were present.

In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood expressed his pleasure at the

strong friendship between Pakistan and China.

He emphasized that language

promotion was crucial for strengthening bilateral relations and also said that

we should make equal efforts to promote urdu and Chinese languages.

Prof Dr Shafiq ur Rehman extended his warmest congratulations to the students

and encouraged them to continue studying Chinese Language. He shed light on

the relations between China and Pakistan and desired to continue his efforts in

strengthening these ties.

Chinese Director of Confucius Institute Prof Cai Jinbao also spoke about good

relations between the two countries and encouraged students to learn Chinese

language. As many as 30 students got the MINISO scholarship award.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab China

Recent Stories

IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

20 minutes ago
 Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Revi ..

Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G

21 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s ..

Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy

57 minutes ago
 Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chine ..

Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested

2 hours ago
 Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with revere ..

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today

3 hours ago
 All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis ann ..

All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan