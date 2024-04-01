PU Confucius Institute organises certificate distribution ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Punjab University Confucius Institute has organized MINISO scholarship award,

CIPU certificates distribution ceremony to the students who successfully passed

HSK Chinese language levels, and orientation of new students.

On this occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Host Director of

PU Confucius Institute Prof Dr Shafique-Ur-Rehman, Vice President of MINISO

Company in Pakistan Mr Li Dong, Vice President of Lahore Overseas Chinese

Association Miss He-yubing and students were present.

In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood expressed his pleasure at the

strong friendship between Pakistan and China.

He emphasized that language

promotion was crucial for strengthening bilateral relations and also said that

we should make equal efforts to promote urdu and Chinese languages.

Prof Dr Shafiq ur Rehman extended his warmest congratulations to the students

and encouraged them to continue studying Chinese Language. He shed light on

the relations between China and Pakistan and desired to continue his efforts in

strengthening these ties.

Chinese Director of Confucius Institute Prof Cai Jinbao also spoke about good

relations between the two countries and encouraged students to learn Chinese

language. As many as 30 students got the MINISO scholarship award.