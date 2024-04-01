PU Confucius Institute Organises Certificate Distribution Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Punjab University Confucius Institute has organized MINISO scholarship award,
CIPU certificates distribution ceremony to the students who successfully passed
HSK Chinese language levels, and orientation of new students.
On this occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Host Director of
PU Confucius Institute Prof Dr Shafique-Ur-Rehman, Vice President of MINISO
Company in Pakistan Mr Li Dong, Vice President of Lahore Overseas Chinese
Association Miss He-yubing and students were present.
In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood expressed his pleasure at the
strong friendship between Pakistan and China.
He emphasized that language
promotion was crucial for strengthening bilateral relations and also said that
we should make equal efforts to promote urdu and Chinese languages.
Prof Dr Shafiq ur Rehman extended his warmest congratulations to the students
and encouraged them to continue studying Chinese Language. He shed light on
the relations between China and Pakistan and desired to continue his efforts in
strengthening these ties.
Chinese Director of Confucius Institute Prof Cai Jinbao also spoke about good
relations between the two countries and encouraged students to learn Chinese
language. As many as 30 students got the MINISO scholarship award.
