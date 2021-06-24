PU syndicate members on faculty seats elected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Faculty members of the Punjab University (PU) on Thursday elected representatives for four seats of the university's syndicate.

According to the notification issued by the Election Body, Prof. Dr Rafiullah Khan won the seat of Professor by securing 70 votes whereas his rival candidate Prof Dr Kamran Abid got 49 votes and 02 votes were rejected.

Similarly, Dr Asghar Iqbal won the seat of Associate Professor by securing 91 votes while Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Shafique got 47 votes and 04 votes were rejected.

On the seat of Assistant, Dr. Muhammad islam was declared the returned candidate with 148 votes whereas Dr. Masjid Ali lost by securing 115 votes and 18 votes were rejected.

Saira Ramzan won the seat of Lecturer by securing 98 votes while her rival candidate Shaista Naheed got 77 votes whereas 16 votes were rejected.