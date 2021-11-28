UrduPoint.com

Public Facilitation Top Priority Of Govt: Dr Akhtar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 06:40 PM

Public facilitation top priority of govt: Dr Akhtar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Sunday said that provision of clean drinking water and other basic facilities to masses was top priority of the incumbent government.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of new sewerage line project at Chah Teeswala and Abdulwala at Vehari road here, the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would fulfill all its pledges. He said the government was committed to provide relief to masses and added different development projects have already been started for this purpose.

He said the sewerage was one of the major issues of the area where the project has been inaugurated.

He said the project would be completed with funds of Rs 55 million.

Dr Akhtar said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paying special focus to development of Multan and added that different other mega projects were continued in the area to facilitate masses.

Speaking on the occasion, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Nasir Iqbal said the project would be completed within the given time.

He said the officers concerned have been directed to complete the project by keeping in view the safety of the new sewerage line.

He said the arrangements have been finalized to avoid transportation issues during the project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Water Road Nasir Vehari Sunday All Government Top Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

1 hour ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

2 hours ago
 Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerc ..

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerce accelerator programme

2 hours ago
 Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebration ..

Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations in Hatta revealed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.