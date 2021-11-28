Public facilitation top priority of govt: Dr Akhtar

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Sunday said that provision of clean drinking water and other basic facilities to masses was top priority of the incumbent government.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of new sewerage line project at Chah Teeswala and Abdulwala at Vehari road here, the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would fulfill all its pledges. He said the government was committed to provide relief to masses and added different development projects have already been started for this purpose.

He said the sewerage was one of the major issues of the area where the project has been inaugurated.

He said the project would be completed with funds of Rs 55 million.

Dr Akhtar said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paying special focus to development of Multan and added that different other mega projects were continued in the area to facilitate masses.

Speaking on the occasion, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Nasir Iqbal said the project would be completed within the given time.

He said the officers concerned have been directed to complete the project by keeping in view the safety of the new sewerage line.

He said the arrangements have been finalized to avoid transportation issues during the project.