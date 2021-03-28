UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public School Teachers, Staff Demands Restoration Of School's Autonomous Status

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 10:00 PM

Public School Teachers, staff demands restoration of school's autonomous status

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The teachers and staff of the Public School, Hyderabad's largest school and college, have appealed to the Sindh government to restore the school's autonomous status by cancelling the administrative control which was handed over to Sukkur IBA University.

At a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday, the school's employees Shoban Vistro, Anees Ahmed Memon, Siraj Abro and others complained that the long pending issues of providing salary increment and promotion of employees, among other issues remain unaddressed.

They told that the school was handed over to SIBAU in March, 2019, with the assurance that the varsity would initiate an array of reforms while resolving the problems faced by the employees on priority.

They said the school was established as the city's first boarding school in 1961 to provide quality education to children in Hyderabad and that the Field Marshal Ayub Khan himself inaugurated the school.

However, they lamented that for many years the school had remained a victim of the administrative problems, affecting the employees and the students alike.

"The school's assets were destroyed and incidence of corruption kept increasing with the office of the principal being its epicenter," they alleged.

They deplored that the officials who embezzled the public funds and affected the quality of education besides creating a host of problems for the employees had not been held accountable.

The school's staff contended that by handing over the Public School to SIBAU not only the autonomy status had been snatched but the new administration under Principal Imran Larik, who was appointed on April 20, 2019, had contributed to an increase in the problems.

They blamed SIBAU for making new appointments in violation of the regulations.

They claimed that they did not receive the salary increment after the budget year 2013.

They held Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch responsible for the hand over.

The teachers and the staff appealed to the Sindh government to withdraw from its decision of keeping the school under SIBAU's administrative control and restore its autonomous status.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Education Budget Hyderabad Sukkur March April Sunday 2019 From Government Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

3 hours ago

122,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

5 hours ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.