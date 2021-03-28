HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The teachers and staff of the Public School, Hyderabad's largest school and college, have appealed to the Sindh government to restore the school's autonomous status by cancelling the administrative control which was handed over to Sukkur IBA University.

At a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday, the school's employees Shoban Vistro, Anees Ahmed Memon, Siraj Abro and others complained that the long pending issues of providing salary increment and promotion of employees, among other issues remain unaddressed.

They told that the school was handed over to SIBAU in March, 2019, with the assurance that the varsity would initiate an array of reforms while resolving the problems faced by the employees on priority.

They said the school was established as the city's first boarding school in 1961 to provide quality education to children in Hyderabad and that the Field Marshal Ayub Khan himself inaugurated the school.

However, they lamented that for many years the school had remained a victim of the administrative problems, affecting the employees and the students alike.

"The school's assets were destroyed and incidence of corruption kept increasing with the office of the principal being its epicenter," they alleged.

They deplored that the officials who embezzled the public funds and affected the quality of education besides creating a host of problems for the employees had not been held accountable.

The school's staff contended that by handing over the Public School to SIBAU not only the autonomy status had been snatched but the new administration under Principal Imran Larik, who was appointed on April 20, 2019, had contributed to an increase in the problems.

They blamed SIBAU for making new appointments in violation of the regulations.

They claimed that they did not receive the salary increment after the budget year 2013.

They held Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch responsible for the hand over.

The teachers and the staff appealed to the Sindh government to withdraw from its decision of keeping the school under SIBAU's administrative control and restore its autonomous status.