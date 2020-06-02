Public Transport will alow with strict implementation of SOPs: Provincial Minister for Transport, Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah

Provincial Minister for Transport, Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah has said the Government of Sindh has decided to allow resumption of public transport with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) from Wednesday, said a release issued here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport, Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah has said the Government of Sindh has decided to allow resumption of public transport with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) from Wednesday, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

The Minister said the Public transport will be resumed from tomorrow and a monitoring and inspection team has been formed to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

According to SOPs, transporters will not be allowed to accommodate more passengers than the seating capacity of the bus and wearing masks will be compulsory, release said.