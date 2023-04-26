UrduPoint.com

PUC Urges All Stakeholders In Sudan To Resolve Issues Through Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 06:29 PM

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Wednesday urged all stakeholders in Sudan to resolve the issues through dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ):The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Wednesday urged all stakeholders in Sudan to resolve the issues through dialogue.

The council also urged the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries to play an active role in ending the civil war situation in Sudan.

It appreciated the timely action of the leadership and government of Saudi Arabia in the evacuation process of foreigners stranded in Sudan besides its own nationals who had safely arrived in Jeddah.

It further raised its voice to resolve Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolution.

PUC Chairman and International Tazim-e-Haramain Sharifain Council Secretary General (SG) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Allama Abdul Haq Majahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooqui, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan Maulana Abu Bakr Hameed Sabri, Maulana Qasim Qasimi, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahir Al-Hasan, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pitafi, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Saadullah Shafiq, Maulana Abdul Sattar, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Mufti Umar Farooq, Maulana Zubair Khatana, Hafiz Saqib Munir, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid and others, in a joint statement, said, "The Muslim Ummah is like a body, if any part of the body suffers, it causes pain for the entire Ummah.

" The Ulema and Mashaykh said Iran-Saudi Arabia relations had been restored, the gap between the Arab-Islamic countries was being bridged, and the relations of the Arab-Islamic countries with Syria were also on the way to recovery.

At this movement, the state of civil war in Sudan was a cause of concern for the entire Muslim Ummah, they added.

They said the efforts that the Saudi leadership was making under the supervision of the Saudi Crown Prince Amir Mohammed bin Salman under the patronage of the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz, were appreciated by the entire world.

They said the PUC was continuing its efforts on the issues of Ummah including Kashmir and Palestine. Pakistan's position on the Kashmir issue was clear.

They said the council had appealed to the countries included in the G20 to boycott the meeting being held in Srinagar, keeping in view India's atrocities on minorities and innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They expressed the hope that religious leadership included in R20 would not attend any kind of meeting in the Indian IIOJK.

