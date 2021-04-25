UrduPoint.com
PUCAR Organizes Online Mehfil Husan-e-Qirat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

PUCAR organizes online Mehfil Husan-e-Qirat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :In connection with the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) organized an online Mehfil Husan-e-Qirat at Rawapindi Arts Council here Sunday.

The Mehfil Husan-e-Qirat was anchored by Hafiz Mohsin Ali Bhatti while International fame Qari Muhammad Farooq and Qari Muhammad Zeeshan Haider recited from the Holy Quran.

The Council has started its online activities owing to closure of all cultural activities due to prevailing situation of COVID-19.

Director Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed said at the occasion of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the Council will arrange series of activities to observe Holy Month till Eid-ul-Fitr.

