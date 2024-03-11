Open Menu

Punjab Admin Implements Ramazan Price Control Mechanism

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration has established a mechanism to control prices during the Holy month of Ramazan on Monday.

According to details, a spokesman for the district administration informed local journalists that price control camps have been set up in all major bazaars of the district, with price-controlling magistrates present in two shifts.

These magistrates will address public complaints on the spot from 9 am to 6:30 pm. Additionally, 28 magistrates will monitor prices in 14 major bazaars across the district, including locations such as Fawara Chowk, Kalma Chowk, Ayub Chowk, Railway crossing Gojra Road (Tehsil Jhang), Main Chowk, Rodu Sultan, Main Bazar Shorkot Cantt, Shorkot City (Tehsil Shorkot), and main bazaars of Garhmaharaja, Garh Mor, and Ahmedpur Sial.

Other Price Controlling Magistrates will also conduct surprise visits to ensure price compliance in their respective areas.

Citizens are encouraged to lodge complaints with magistrates if they experience overcharging.

APP/dba/378

