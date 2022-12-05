UrduPoint.com

Punjab Agri Department Committed To Enhance Wheat Productivity In Punjab Province

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :To enhance wheat productivity per unit area in the province, the Punjab Agriculture Department has scheduled a wheat campaign aiming to boost wheat productivity in the province.

Talking to a private news channel on Monday, Prof Dr Faheem Assistant Director Arid Agricultural University said that under the proposed program, the faculty members, researchers and students had visited the wheat growing areas of Potohar regions, central and north Punjab to create awareness among wheat farming communities in the province.

Climate change is a global challenge both for agriculture and climate experts. Most probably, such type of rain spell is possible in near future, he added.

Dr Faheem urged that policy makers to take serious notice of the issue and develop mini dams immediately to store flood water and utilize it for agriculture purposes.

He said after the construction of mini dams, the flood water can be effectively used for agriculture purposes, hydropower projects and other opportunities.

