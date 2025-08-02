Punjab Aims To Become Hub Of Healthcare Innovation: Khawaja Salman
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Saturday said that the provincial government is committed to transforming Punjab into a hub of healthcare innovation through smart hospitals, telemedicine, artificial intelligence, and evidence-based clinical practices
He made these remarks while addressing the National Research and Innovation Conference 2025 held at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) as the chief guest.
Highlighting the government's priorities under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the minister said that historic healthcare initiatives have been launched, including the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, Dialysis Program, Transplant Program, Clinic on Wheels, and Field Hospitals. He also noted the establishment of cutting-edge institutions such as the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research, Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Lahore, and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha.
“We are integrating AI education into undergraduate medical curricula, launching health data management programs, and building AI and research labs in medical colleges,” he added.
Vice Chancellor of KEMU Professor Mahmood Ayaz thanked the minister for his presence and emphasized the university’s commitment to serving humanity and enhancing global academic rankings. Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, lauded the contribution of Punjab’s medical graduates to global healthcare and praised the organization of the conference. At the event’s conclusion, Khawaja Salman Rafique distributed gold medals, cash prizes, and certificates to outstanding students. He also visited various medical stalls and appreciated the students’ innovative efforts. A large number of faculty members, students, and senior doctors were present at the event.
