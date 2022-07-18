LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Malik Zaheer Abbas won the by-election for the Punjab Assembly seat PP-170 (Lahore-XXVII) by defeating Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Ameen Zulqarnain.

According to unofficial results shared by the Returning Officer PP-170, Zaheer Abbas secured 24,688 votes and Ameen Zulqarnain 17,519 votes.

Eight candidates, including Malik Zaheer Abbas of the PTI, Muhammad Ameen Zulqarnain of PML-N, Jamil Ahmad of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Waqas Ahmad Butt of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and independent Zaheer Abbas, were in the run.

A total of 79 polling stations were established for 114,652 registered voters of the constituency. However, the turnout of voters was recorded at about 40.34 per cent.