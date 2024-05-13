Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Announces Setting Up Garment City
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced on Monday that the Punjab’s first plug and play Garment City will be established in which all facilities would be available
She was chairing a special meeting about the project here on Monday. She said that government would organise technical training of workers of the garment industry.
The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to solicit expressions of interest from major apparel industries for the garment city, and formed a high-level committee led by Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for the purpose.
Earlier, the CM was briefed that sheds and other facilities like weaving, dyeing and other related units will be established in the garment city.
It was also briefed that the proposed garment city will be energized with green/solar energy systems.
Moreover, garment cities will be established in other areas gradually, after the success of the pilot project.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafey Hussain and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries, Commissioner, Principal Secretary and other relevant officers were also present.
