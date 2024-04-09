Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Orders Relief For Prisoners On Eid
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to allow prisoners to meet their families on the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, which is going to be real ‘Eidi” for them.
According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the prisoners will be able to meet their families on Eid and the next day of Eid from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
They will be able to make phone calls to their families on Eid and the second day of Eid. Families will also be able to give sweets and food to prisoners during the visit.
