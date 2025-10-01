Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to honour position-holding students

Under the patronage of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a grand and historic ceremony will be held in Lahore to honour the position-holding students of Matric and Intermediate examinations 2025. Parents of the students and their nominated teachers will also attend the event

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Under the patronage of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a grand and historic ceremony will be held in Lahore to honour the position-holding students of Matric and Intermediate examinations 2025. Parents of the students and their nominated teachers will also attend the event.

According to Secretary, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan, Khurram Qureshi, a total of 36 Intermediate and 17 Matric position-holders will receive cash prizes. The first position holders will be awarded Rs. 500,000 each, second position holders Rs. 300,000, and third position holders Rs. 200,000. Moreover, teachers nominated by the position holders will also be honoured with Rs. 100,000 each.

In total, Rs. 20.2 million will be distributed among students and teachers during the ceremony, which is scheduled to take place today at the University of Home Economics, Gulberg, Lahore. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will personally distribute the prizes and encourage the achievers.

The departure of the students for Lahore was marked with enthusiasm and excitement. Position-holding students described the ceremony as a source of pride and motivation, adding that such recognition further boosts their confidence. Prior to departure, the students were also presented with a ceremonial guard of honour.

Led by Secretary BISE Khurram Qureshi, the convoy of students left for Lahore with a police escort and full protocol.