Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif To Honour Position-holding Students
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 08:47 PM
Under the patronage of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a grand and historic ceremony will be held in Lahore to honour the position-holding students of Matric and Intermediate examinations 2025. Parents of the students and their nominated teachers will also attend the event
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Under the patronage of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a grand and historic ceremony will be held in Lahore to honour the position-holding students of Matric and Intermediate examinations 2025. Parents of the students and their nominated teachers will also attend the event.
According to Secretary, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan, Khurram Qureshi, a total of 36 Intermediate and 17 Matric position-holders will receive cash prizes. The first position holders will be awarded Rs. 500,000 each, second position holders Rs. 300,000, and third position holders Rs. 200,000. Moreover, teachers nominated by the position holders will also be honoured with Rs. 100,000 each.
In total, Rs. 20.2 million will be distributed among students and teachers during the ceremony, which is scheduled to take place today at the University of Home Economics, Gulberg, Lahore. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will personally distribute the prizes and encourage the achievers.
The departure of the students for Lahore was marked with enthusiasm and excitement. Position-holding students described the ceremony as a source of pride and motivation, adding that such recognition further boosts their confidence. Prior to departure, the students were also presented with a ceremonial guard of honour.
Led by Secretary BISE Khurram Qureshi, the convoy of students left for Lahore with a police escort and full protocol.
Recent Stories
SUPARCO announces nationwide celebrations of World Space Week 2025
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to honour position-holding students
DC reviews joint survey teams’ performance
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction of M-6 Motorway
MoIP conducts e-balloting to allocate 40,000 electric two-wheelers among applica ..
Community policing through sports key to social harmony: DIG Tariq
One killed in Karachi traffic mishap
Arthropods responsible for 50pcdiseases: experts
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) holds Annual General Meeting
Over 60,846 citizens register as Civil Defence volunteers in Punjab
Former press minister’s residence burgled; jewellery, cash stolen
Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi from Oct 5-7: PDMA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO announces nationwide celebrations of World Space Week 20253 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to honour position-holding students3 minutes ago
-
DC reviews joint survey teams’ performance3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction of M-6 Motorway4 minutes ago
-
Community policing through sports key to social harmony: DIG Tariq4 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi traffic mishap11 minutes ago
-
Arthropods responsible for 50pcdiseases: experts11 minutes ago
-
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) holds Annual General Meeting11 minutes ago
-
Over 60,846 citizens register as Civil Defence volunteers in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Former press minister’s residence burgled; jewellery, cash stolen11 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi from Oct 5-7: PDMA1 hour ago
-
Public trust key to policing: CPO1 hour ago